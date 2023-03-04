Punjab, Hoshiarpur: Snatching Attempt Leads To Road Accident, 2 Dead



Hoshiarpur, Mar 3 (PTI) A woman's eight-year-old son and 21-year-old niece were crushed to death by a tractor-trailer after they fell off a scooter during a snatching incident near here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place near Miani, about 40 km from here, while the three were returning to their village, police said.

Tanda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kulwant Singh said the 40-year-old woman sustained injuries and was admitted to the Community Health Centre, Tanda.

The child and the young woman were riding pillion on the scooter. Two unidentified robbers snatched the purse of the young woman causing her aunt to lose control over the scooter that collided with a tractor-trailer.

The three fell on the road and the woman's son and niece were crushed under the wheels of the tractor-trailer, police said.

The robbers fled towards Rara village. It is likely that they had been following the trio for some distance, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kulwant Singh said.

Footage of CCTV cameras installed near the incident site are being examined, he said, adding that the matter is being probed.

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)



