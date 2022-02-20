'Punjab is voting for truth today': AAP's Bhagwant Mann says he's sure of a win

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Sunday (February 20) said that Punjab will vote for the truth to elect his party with a full majority.

Mann, who is contesting from Punjab’s Dhuri seat, appeared confident of his party’s victory in the state which is undergoing polling in a single phase on Sunday.

“Today, the people of Punjab are voting for truth. We will get a majority in this election,” said Mann.

Today, the people of Punjab are voting for truth. We will get a majority in this election: Bhagwant Mann, AAP CM candidate in #PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/klcwy3taMu — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022

The leader made the statements after casting his vote in Mohali. He later offered prayers at Gurdwara Sacha Dhan in Mohali.

Earlier today he had said that Congress and BJP have joined together to levelling allegations against AAP but the people of the state know everything.

"It is a big day for Punjab today. Congress and BJP have come together to put allegations on my party and me, but the people of Punjab know everything," said AAP leader.

Voting for 117 constituencies for Punjab Assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security. In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1304 candidates who are in the fray from 117 constituencies.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats

Meanwhile, AAP, which is emerging to be a strong contender in Punjab, reported some discrepancies during the voting in Punjab.

Party’s Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha took to Twitter to report glitches in EVMs and disruptions at polling centres and urged the election commission to take necessary actions.

