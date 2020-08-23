Punjab Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday (August 22) informed that his Cabinet colleague and Cooperation and Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Singh wished speedy recovery to Randhawa.

"My Cabinet colleague and Cooperation & Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has tested positive for #Covid19. I wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to him joining us at work soon," CM Singh tweeted.

Punjab recorded a total of 1,320 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total coronavirus cases in the state to 40,643 including 15,305 active cases and 1,036 deaths. According to the State Health Department, 24,302 patients in have recovered from the disease in Punjab.

On Thursday (August 20), CM Singh had ordered a series of emergency measures from Friday (August 21) amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The measures include the extension of weekend lockdown and imposition of daily night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am in all the 167 cities and towns of Punjab.

The Punjab government also ordered a total ban on all gatherings except weddings and funerals till August 31. All the government and private offices will work at 50 percent capacity till the end of this month, according to an official release.