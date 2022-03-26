Punjab leaders get their lives back on track after shocking defeats in Assembly elections

Amritsar: For the once ‘powerful’ ministers and highly distinguished MLAs it’s not easy to come to terms with life after an unforeseen and embarrassing rout at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) novice politicians in the recently concluded 2022 assembly elections.

Those apprehending a ‘retaliatory’ action by the present regime or the exposure of their ‘misdeeds’ that could land them behind the bar are busy creating a protective cocoon around themselves with the help of lawyers, chartered accountants, and former ‘friends’ in police department while others are exploring options for their next best career to engage themselves, at least for next five years.

Apparently, the defeated ministers and MLAs look humble in accepting their defeat and publicly hails the country’s democratic set up which gives the right to voters to choose representatives of their own choice while bowing before the people’s mandate but reports tricking in through their respective cliques suggest of their post-election anxiety and depression affecting their mental health and how many of them have also been taking medical help for the politically induced stress.

One of the MLA (name withheld) and a well-known narcissist from the Majha region of Punjab who lost to an AAP’s newcomer candidate is now seen taking part in philanthropist activities and is also actively planning to launch his own NGO. “They (present government) has nothing against me so why should I worry or have any stress,” he said.

Another former ‘powerful’ minister in the Congress regime is taking home treatment for stress and also the spiritual advice to stay calm before preparing themselves for the next five years. “I have begun morning walk, I attend Yoga sessions and have begun listening to tot he grievances of people of my constituency at my home,” says he.

No doubt that post-election grief is a reality and their symptoms can be seen writ large on the faces of many of the defeated candidates of both Congress and SAD(B) and the continuous praise of AAP by the common man only acts as a pinch of salt on their wounds.

