Punjab Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Check Constituency Wise Full List of Winners/Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin and more

Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting is underway on June 1 in the seven phases of Lok Sabha elections in the northwest region of India in the 18 Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Contesting for the 13 seats, the AAP and INC have decided not to have an alliance and to contest independently as they are the main opponents of each other within the state. While other parties are also contesting in the Lok Sabha election in the area. The exit polls also predict the BJP may get between 2-4 seats, INDIA bloc 7-9 seats and AAP between 0-2 seats in Punjab.

Below Is the Full List Of Lok Sabha Winner/Losers From Punjab

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin 1 Taranjit Singh Sandhu Amritsar Punjab BJP TBD TBD 2 Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal Amritsar Punjab AAP TBD TBD 3 Gurjeet Singh Aujla Amritsar Punjab INC TBD TBD 4 Dr. Subhash Sharma Anandpur Sahib Punjab BJP TBD TBD 5 Vijay Singh Singla Anandpur Sahib Punjab INC TBD TBD 6 Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu Bhatinda Punjab INC TBD TBD 7 Gurmeet Singh Khudian Bhatinda Punjab AAP TBD TBD 8 Parampal Kaur Sidhu Bhatinda Punjab BJP TBD TBD 9 Hans Raj Hans Faridkot Punjab BJP TBD TBD 10 Smt. Amarjit Kaur Sahoke Faridkot Punjab INC TBD TBD 11 Karamjeet Anmol Faridkot Punjab AAP TBD TBD 12 Gejja Ram Fatehgarh Sahib Punjab BJP TBD TBD 13 Amar Singh Fatehgarh Sahib Punjab INC TBD TBD 14 Gurpreet Singh GP Fatehgarh Sahib Punjab AAP TBD TBD 15 Gurmit Singh Sodhi Ferozpur Punjab BJP TBD TBD 16 Sher Singh Ghubaya Ferozpur Punjab INC TBD TBD 17 Dinesh Singh "Babbu Gurdaspur Punjab BJP TBD TBD 18 Sukhvinder Singh Randhawa Gurdaspur Punjab INC TBD TBD 19 Anita Som Parkash Hoshiarpur Punjab BJP TBD TBD 20 Ms. Yamini Gomar Hoshiarpur Punjab INC TBD TBD 21 Sushil Kumar Rinku Jalandhar Punjab BJP TBD TBD 22 Sushil Kumar Rinku Jalandhar Punjab AAP TBD TBD 23 Charanjit Singh Channi Jalandhar Punjab INC TBD TBD 24 Purshottam Lal Bilga Jalandhar Punjab CPIM TBD TBD 25 Laljit Singh Bhullar Khadoor Sahib Punjab AAP TBD TBD 26 Kulbir Singh Zira Khadoor Sahib Punjab INC TBD TBD 27 Manjit Singh Manna Khadoor Sahib Punjab BJP TBD TBD 28 Amrinder Singh Brar (Raja Warring) Ludhiana Punjab INC TBD TBD 29 Ravneet Singh Bittu Ludhiana Punjab BJP TBD TBD 30 Preneet Kaur Patiala Punjab BJP TBD TBD 31 Dr. Dharamvir Gandhi Patiala Punjab INC TBD TBD 32 Balbir Singh Patiala Punjab AAP TBD TBD 33 Arvind Khanna Sangrur Punjab BJP TBD TBD 34 Sukhpal Singh Khaira Sangrur Punjab INC TBD TBD 35 Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer Sangrur Punjab AAP TBD TBD

