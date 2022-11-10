topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
CAPTAIN AMARINDER SINGH

'Punjab moving TOWARDS...': Captain Amarinder Singh ATTACKS Bhagwant Mann amid BRUTAL killing of Pradeep Singh- PICS

It is to inform you that when Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Singh was opening his milk dairy shop at Hari Nau Singh road in Faridkot today, 5 people on two motorcycles fired at him. Pradeep Singh died on the spot due to multiple bullet injuries. 

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 05:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Pradeep Singh's gunman and another shopkeeper were also shot in the fire.
  • Both have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.
  • The police have registered a case and started searching for the accused.

Trending Photos

'Punjab moving TOWARDS...': Captain Amarinder Singh ATTACKS Bhagwant Mann amid BRUTAL killing of Pradeep Singh- PICS

Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Singh, who was facing the case of sacrilege in the incident of theft of the Bir of Guru Granth Sahib from the village Burj Jawahar Singh Wala on June 1, 2015, has been shot dead. He was out on bail. Captain Amarinder Singh has targeted the state government regarding this. He had put a post on Facebook in which he said, "Daily murder, daylight firing! It is very sad that Punjab is moving towards lawlessness and the government led by Bhagwant Maan is not able to do anything to stop it. I strongly urge Bhagwant Mann to start focusing on law and order in the state before Punjab goes back to the dark days of the 80s."

Let us tell you that this morning when Pradeep Singh was opening his milk dairy shop at Hari Nau Singh road in Faridkot, 5 people on two motorcycles fired at him. Pradeep Singh died on the spot due to multiple bullet injuries. Pradeep's gunman and another shopkeeper were also shot in the fire. Both have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case and started searching for the accused. CCTV footage is also being examined.

On the other hand, Goldie Brar, a gangster of the Lawrence Bishnoi group based abroad, has claimed responsibility for the murder of a Dera follower in Faridkot on Thursday morning. Taking responsibility for the murder of Pradeep Singh by putting a post on Facebook, Goldie Brar, the mastermind of Moosewala massacre, said that the government could not give justice to the culprits of the blasphemy case for the last 7 years, so we have done justice to ourselves. However, the police are yet to confirm whether the post is from Goldie Brar or not.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has appealed to people to maintain peace. He tweeted, "Punjab is a peace-loving state where the mutual brotherhood of the people is very strong..No one will be allowed to disturb the peace of Punjab..Strict instructions to civil and police officials to maintain the peace and tranquility of the state."

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the situation is under control and urged people to maintain peace and harmony in the state. He also asked people not to panic or spread fake news or any hate speech.

Live Tv

Captain Amarinder SinghBhagwant MannPunjab Chief MinisterPradeep SinghGoldie BrarPunjab at Shootout

Trending news

DNA
DNA: Analysis of 'garbage politics' in Delhi
DNA
DNA: When the demolition of the Berlin Wall started in 1989
DNA
DNA: What is the political mood of the people of Himachal?
DNA
DNA: Analysis of US midterm elections
DNA
DNA: India Vs Pakistan once again in World Cup
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA : Historical analysis on the word Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the concept of Lunar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of Suryakumar Yadav's batting
DNA Video
DNA: Lab-grown blood given to people in clinical trials
DNA Video
DNA: World famous poet John Milton passed away in 1674