'Punjab moving TOWARDS...': Captain Amarinder Singh ATTACKS Bhagwant Mann amid BRUTAL killing of Pradeep Singh- PICS

Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Singh, who was facing the case of sacrilege in the incident of theft of the Bir of Guru Granth Sahib from the village Burj Jawahar Singh Wala on June 1, 2015, has been shot dead. He was out on bail. Captain Amarinder Singh has targeted the state government regarding this. He had put a post on Facebook in which he said, "Daily murder, daylight firing! It is very sad that Punjab is moving towards lawlessness and the government led by Bhagwant Maan is not able to do anything to stop it. I strongly urge Bhagwant Mann to start focusing on law and order in the state before Punjab goes back to the dark days of the 80s."

Let us tell you that this morning when Pradeep Singh was opening his milk dairy shop at Hari Nau Singh road in Faridkot, 5 people on two motorcycles fired at him. Pradeep Singh died on the spot due to multiple bullet injuries. Pradeep's gunman and another shopkeeper were also shot in the fire. Both have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case and started searching for the accused. CCTV footage is also being examined.

CCTV visuals of when Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Singh, also an accused in the Bargari Sacrilege incident, was shot dead in Faridkot, Punjab by unidentified assailants. He was fired upon when he was going to his shop today morning. pic.twitter.com/asJupXRnOW — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

On the other hand, Goldie Brar, a gangster of the Lawrence Bishnoi group based abroad, has claimed responsibility for the murder of a Dera follower in Faridkot on Thursday morning. Taking responsibility for the murder of Pradeep Singh by putting a post on Facebook, Goldie Brar, the mastermind of Moosewala massacre, said that the government could not give justice to the culprits of the blasphemy case for the last 7 years, so we have done justice to ourselves. However, the police are yet to confirm whether the post is from Goldie Brar or not.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has appealed to people to maintain peace. He tweeted, "Punjab is a peace-loving state where the mutual brotherhood of the people is very strong..No one will be allowed to disturb the peace of Punjab..Strict instructions to civil and police officials to maintain the peace and tranquility of the state."

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਇੱਕ ਅਮਨ ਪਸੰਦ ਸੂਬਾ ਹੈ ਇੱਥੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਆਪਸੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ਹੈ..ਕਿਸੇ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ ਭੰਗ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਇਜ਼ਾਜਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ ..ਸੂਬੇ ਦੀ ਅਮਨ-ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ ਕਾਇਮ ਰੱਖਣ ਲਈ ਸਿਵਲ ਅਤੇ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ .. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) November 10, 2022

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the situation is under control and urged people to maintain peace and harmony in the state. He also asked people not to panic or spread fake news or any hate speech.