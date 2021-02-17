Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021: Counting for 116 urban local body seats underway

New Delhi: The results for the Punjab Municipal election in 2,302 wards of seven municipal corporations and 109 municipal council-nagar panchayats will be declared on Wednesday (February 17, 2021).

The counting for Abohar, Bathinda, Batala, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Moga and 109 municipal councils and municipal panchayats began early Wednesday morning. A total of 9,222 candidates are in the fray.

The civic body poll was hotly contested by the four main political parties, namely, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid the farmers' protest over the Centre's three farm laws.

The political parties have pegged these civic polls as a 'referendum’ on the farm laws.

Amid clashes and allegations of booth capturing, the state recorded 71.39% polling among the estimated 39,15,280 electorates on the day of voting at February 14.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appeared confident of a victory and went on to claim that BJP, AAP and SAD were all set to be completely trounced in these municipal polls.

Meanwhile, repolling has been ordered in two polling booths of SAS Nagar and three polling booths of municipal councils of Patran and Samana in Patiala.