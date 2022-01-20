Punjab opinion poll 2022: Charanjit Channi remains people's first CM choice, AAP's Mann is second

New Delhi: In the 2022 power-packed Punjab Assembly Election 2022, incumbent Charanjit Singh Channi remains the first choice of the people followed by AAP’s Bhagwant Mann as per India’s biggest Opinion Poll conducted by Zee Media in the Majha region.

Over 35% of people in Punjab wants to see Charanjit Singh Channi as the next Chief Minister of the northern state in 2022 while AAP’s Bhagwant Mann is being supported by 23% and 22% want to see SAD’s Sukhbir Singh Badal as the next CM.

The overwhelming support to the Congress leader is despite only 3 months in office, which was ripe with several political ups and downs including the farm laws repeal, Golden Temple sacrilege and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security lapse controversy.

Charanjit Channi is the first Dalit chief minister in Punjab and thus, a huge percentage of the Dalit vote bank can work in his favour.

According to Zee Media’s opinion poll in the Majha region, the second choice for the chief minister's office in Punjab is Aam Admi Party’s candidate Bhagwant Mann, which can be seen as a surprising 10% gain for Arvind Kejriwal’s camp as compared to the last election.

Former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh of Punjab Lok Congress has received the backing of just 7% of people. Singh is followed by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Siddhu with 5% votes in his favour.

Meanwhile, if the party-wise consensus is to be taken into consideration, the ruling Congress Party is suffering a clear loss of 12-13 seats in Punjab in 2022 as per our opinion poll.

This apart, Shiromani Akali Dal that left the alliance with the BJP after farm laws implementation can witness a huge gain of 9-10 seats in the coming elections.

Similarly, Aam Admi Party can also hold a stronger position than in 2017. As per the opinion polls in the Majha region, the party is expected to gain over 5-6 seats in Punjab.

This opinion poll was jointly conducted by Zee News in association with Design Boxed - a political campaign management company with a portfolio of conducting opinion polls. In terms of sample size, this is also the largest opinion poll ever conducted in the history of India.

