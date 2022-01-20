Punjab opinion poll seat projection: Neck and Neck fight between AAP, Congress

New Delhi: Amid high-note campaigning in Punjab for the upcoming assembly elections, Zee News has conducted a massive and possibly the biggest-ever opinion poll - with the largest sample size ever collected to check the mood of the voters in this Congress-ruled state.

According to Zee Media’s opinion poll, in a neck to neck fight between Congress, AAP and Shiromani Akali Dal, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP is expected to grab 35-39 seats in Punjab assembly while Congress is expected to get only 35-38 seats.

Additionally, Shiromani Akali Dal, in a decent gain from the 2017 projection can get up to 32-35 seats, as per the opinion poll.

Interestingly, as per Zee Media’s opinion poll, none of the three key parties is able to attain a majority with a split seat share.

Meanwhile, as far as the chief minister face in Punjab is concerned, incumbent chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has emerged as the people's top choice, closely followed by AAP’s Bhagwant Mann as per India’s biggest Opinion Poll conducted by Zee Media in the Majha region

Over 35% of people in Punjab want to see Charanjit Singh Channi as the next Chief Minister of the northern state in 2022 while AAP’s Bhagwant Mann is being supported by 23% and 22% want to see SAD’s Sukhbir Singh Badal as the next CM in the Majha region.

Former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh of Punjab Lok Congress has received the backing of just 7% of people. Singh is followed by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Siddhu with 5% votes in his favour.

Meanwhile, if the party-wise consensus is to be taken into consideration, the ruling Congress Party is suffering a clear loss of 12-13 seats in Punjab in 2022 as per our opinion poll.

This apart, Shiromani Akali Dal that left the alliance with the BJP after farm laws implementation can witness a huge gain of 9-10 seats in the coming elections.

Similarly, Aam Admi Party can also hold a stronger position than in 2017. As per the opinion polls in the Majha region, the party is expected to gain over 5-6 seats in Punjab.

