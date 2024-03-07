NewsIndia
PUNJAB POLICE

Punjab Police Avert Possible Target Killing, Arrest Two Babbar Khalsa Terrorists

Punjab Police said that the module was being operated by the USA and Pakistan-based terrorists. It also said that the group was working to radicalise youth.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 09:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a big breakthrough, Punjab Police conducted an intelligence-based operation in which it arrested two terrorists of the Babbar Khalsa International terror module, averting a possible target killing. Sharing the details on X, Punjab Police said that the module was being operated by the USA and Pakistan-based terrorists. It also said that the group was working to radicalise youth.

"In an intelligence-based operation, Punjab Police averts possible target killings with the arrest of 2 members of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module. The module was operated by USA-based Harpreet Singh @ Happy Passian, a close aide of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh @ Rinda, along with his associate identified as Shamsher Singh @ Shera presently based in Armenia," said Gaurav Yadav, DGP, Punjab Police.

The Punjab Police further said that as per preliminary investigations, Happy Passian was working in connivance with Rinda & Shamsher to radicalise the youth by motivating them to carry out anti-national activities in the state.

"Recovered 2 pistols along with 4 magazines & 30 live cartridges. FIR has been registered under the UAPA & Arms Act at State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar," said the police. The Punjab Police added that it is committed to demolishing organised crime in Punjab.

