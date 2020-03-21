Punjab Police dances to 'Baari Barsi' to spread awareness about coronavirus COVID-19

New Delhi: DGP Punjab Police on Saturday (March 21, 2020) took to Twitter and posted a video to increase awareness amongst everyone regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

In a 01:39 minutes long video, the Punjab police officials and constables are dancing to the tone of self-composed song 'Baari Barsi' and asking everyone to "Not shake hands but do a Sat Ari Akal".

Punjab Police is also showing to put your elbow on your mouth while coughing and to keep sanitising your hands.

DGP Dinkar Gupta wrote, "A message from the entire Punjab Police to all. We urge all to follow the instructions. Wash your hands frequently, stay at home and maintain social distance to stay safe. Request you all to share this video across to increase awareness amongst everyone."

A message from the entire @PunjabPoliceInd to all. We urge all to follow the instructions. Wash your hands frequently, Stay at home and maintain Social Distance to Stay Safe. Request you all to share this video across to increase awareness amongst everyone. #PunjabFightsCorona — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) March 21, 2020

According to the Union Health Ministry, there have been 283 positive cases of COVID-19 reported across the country.