Punjab polls: 'In what capacity will he announce Congress CM face’, BJP questions Rahul Gandhi’s authority

New Delhi: Ahead of Rahul Gandhi announcing Congress’ chief ministerial face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, BJP on Sunday (February 6) questioned his locus standi saying he doesn't hold any position in the grand old party presently.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in a statement, "Rahul Gandhi does not hold any position in the party so in what capacity and authority will he be announcing the party's CM candidate today.”

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Ludhiana earlier today for a virtual rally and is slated to announce the party’s Punjab CM face.

Shekhawat said Gandhi is just one of the MPs of Congress and the people of Punjab would like to know what authority he holds in the party. “While choosing the CM candidate is indeed the party's prerogative but people of Punjab would like to know what authority Gandhi has in the party right now, other than being one of the 50-odd MPs belonging to the Congress,” PTI quoted him as saying.

He added that Rahul Gandhi had quit as the Congress president in 2019 following the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. “His only qualification now is that he possesses the surname ‘Gandhi’,” the BJP leader said.

Further, Shekhawat also attacked Congress for excluding Sunil Jakhar from the CM race "just because he belonged to a particular religion". Recently, Sunil Jakhar had claimed that 42 MLAs wanted him to be the Punjab CM after Amarinder Singh quit last year.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said everybody will abide by Rahul Gandhi’s decision on the party’s CM face for the Punjab election.

"Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision. Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji, who comes to give clarity to Punjab. All will abide by his decision !!!" Sidhu tweeted. He and Charanjit Singh Channi are the frontrunners for the Congress' CM face.

