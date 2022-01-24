Punjab polls: BJP to contest on 65 seats, ally Amarinder Singh's PLC gets 37

Punjab polls: Bharatiya Janata Party will contest on 65 seats in Punjab, while its ally, Captain Amarinder Singh-led PLC will fight on 37. The seat-sharing was announced by BJP chief JP Nadda in Punjab. "Punjab is border state and security is very important issue as far as assembly elections are concerned," JP Nadda said during the press conference.
Further inputs awaited
