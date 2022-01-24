हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab polls

Punjab polls: BJP to contest on 65 seats, ally Amarinder Singh's PLC gets 37

Punjab polls: Bharatiya Janata Party will contest on 65 seats in Punjab, while its ally, Captain Amarinder Singh-led PLC will fight on 37. The seat-sharing was announced by BJP chief JP Nadda in Punjab.

Punjab polls: BJP to contest on 65 seats, ally Amarinder Singh&#039;s PLC gets 37

Punjab polls: Bharatiya Janata Party will contest on 65 seats in Punjab, while its ally, Captain Amarinder Singh-led PLC will fight on 37. The seat-sharing was announced by BJP chief JP Nadda in Punjab. "Punjab is border state and security is very important issue as far as assembly elections are concerned," JP Nadda said during the press conference.

Further inputs awaited

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Punjab pollsBJP PLC AlliancePunjab election
Next
Story

Centre launches upgraded CGHS website and MyCGHS app

Must Watch

PT14M3S

News 100: CM Bhupesh Baghel on Uttarakhand tour