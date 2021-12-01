Punjab polls: Blow to Shiromani Akali Dal, Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins BJP

New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa joined BJP on Wednesday (December 1) ahead of the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.

Sirsa, who was also the chief of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, was inducted into the saffron camp in the presence of Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. After joining, he met Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda.

Welcoming Sirsa into the party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “I welcome Manjinder Singh Sirsa to BJP. Placing his trust in the BJP's resolve for the welfare of the Sikh community, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, he joined the party. I believe that his joining will further strengthen this resolve.”

I welcome Manjinder Singh Sirsa to BJP. Placing his trust in the BJP's resolve for the welfare of the Sikh community, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, he joined the party. I believe that his joining will further strengthen this resolve: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Sirsa briefed the media on his conversation with Shah and said, "I have always raised my voice for the issues related to Sikhs. I had a chat with Home Minister Amit Shah ji with regard to issues concerning Sikhs across the country. I am happy that not only did he talk to me but said that he wants to solve these issues and will raise them with the Prime Minister as well."

Earlier, before joining the BJP, Sirsa in a tweet had announced his resignation from the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

Sirsa leaving the Shiromani Akali Dal is a blow to the party as he was considered a close aide of SAD chief Sukhbir Badal. He was also a prominent face of the Akali Dal in Delhi and emerged as a strong supporter of the farmers' protests against the three farm laws. Sirsa said he will continue to work for Sikh causes, PTI reported.

SAD did not mince words while attacking Sirsa and accused him of "betraying" the ‘Khalsa Panth'.

"This is the continuation of Indira Gandhi tactics against Sikh qaum and one more direct assault on the religious sovereignty of the Khalsa Panth through the misuse of governmental might and the registration of false cases. Sikh Panth accepts this challenge and will meet it head on," the SAD said in a statement.

Further, SAD said earlier a case was registered against Sirsa, SAD Delhi president Jathedar Harmeet Singh Kalka and 11 other members of the DSGMC.

"But while all other members lived up to the traditions of the Khalsa Panth in fighting repression, it is unfortunate that Sirsa buckled under pressure and betrayed the Khalsa Panth and spirit," the statement added.

(With agency inputs)

