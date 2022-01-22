हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab polls

Punjab polls: Have full faith in Congress, high command to decide CM face, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "There is a party high command to decide CM face. Whatever the party high command will decide, we will accept the decision." 

Punjab polls: Have full faith in Congress, high command to decide CM face, says Navjot Singh Sidhu
File Photo

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said the party high command will decide the chief ministerial face for the upcoming State Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place on February 20.

"Congress takes decisions after analyzing the qualities of every leader. I have full faith in the party. There is a party high command to decide CM face. Whatever the party high command will decide, we will accept the decision," Sidhu told ANI when asked about the Congress CM face in the assembly elections.

The Senior Congress leader slammed AAP-projected chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann in the ensuing Punjab Assembly elections who he said neither can hold a press conference nor give any statement without consulting party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, Nikhil Alva, who has been associated with Rahul Gandhi`s office and is his close aide, conducted a poll on his Twitter handle asking who should be the party`s face for Punjab CM? There are four options: Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Kumar Jakhar and the fourth option is that there is no need for a CM face.

Taking to Twitter, Alva said, "Who should be the CM face of the Congress in Punjab? Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Kumar Jakhar and No need for a CM face!"

Earlier, a video of actor Sonu Sood whose sister Malvika Sood is a Congress candidate from Moga Assembly in Punjab polls hinted about Channi as the man. Now, Nikhil Alva`s Twitter poll has sparked discussions about whether the top leadership is giving a second thought to the issue. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. AAP had finished second in the last assembly elections in the state.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Punjab pollsNavjot Singh SidhuPunjab CongressPunjab Assembly election 2022punjab election 2022
Next
Story

PM Modi to unveil Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's hologram statue at India Gate on Jan 23

Must Watch

PT7M38S

Zee News Exclusive: How much did Bikru's situation change after the elimination of Vikas Dubey?