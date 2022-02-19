Punjab polls: Sikhs For Justice drops letter bomb, makes startling claims on Khalistan

New Delhi: Just hours before the Punjab Polls the secessionist organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has made some revelations regarding the Punjab Assembly Elections that are due for Sunday (February 20).

With another letter bomb, the secessionist organisation has claimed that around 20 thousand Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Punjab who are on election duty are in constant contact with the SFJ and they will also be conducting polling on the Khalistan referendum.

"Thousands of BLOs have assured their support to SFJ ion Campaigning for Khalistan on 20th February and also pledged to organise the Khalistan referendum voting in Punjab," said Gurupatwant Singh Pannun, SFJ General Counsel in a video message.

The striking revelations of the secessionist group come when Punjab is due for polling on 117 Assembly seats tomorrow.

SJF General Counsel Pannu also launched an attack on Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu asking if he is a "terrorist" or an "ISI" agent citing his contacts with Pakistan PM Imran Khan and General Bajwa.

