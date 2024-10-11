Punjab: Red Alert Sounded In State Ahead Of Dussehra Celebrations, Panchayat Polls
Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said that security has been beefed up across the state and over 600 hi-tech strong 'nakas' (check barriers) have been set up to keep vigil around anti-social elements.
Trending Photos
Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Friday sounded a red alert across the state on Friday ahead of the Dussehra celebrations and impending panchayat elections, an official statement said. "In run up to the Dussehra celebrations and impending Panchayat elections in the state, the Punjab Police on Friday has sounded a red alert across the state.
"The alert has been sounded on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav to ensure the safety and security of citizens," the statement added.
Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla, who made a surprise visit to Jalandhar to review the security arrangements, said that security has been beefed up across the state and over 600 hi-tech strong 'nakas' (check barriers) have been set up to keep vigil around anti-social elements.
All the inter-state and inter-district boundaries in the state have been sealed, he added. The Dussehra festival will be celebrated on Saturday and the panchayat elections are scheduled for Tuesday.
Shukla also took a round of crowded markets in Jalandhar and interacted with the force deployed at 'nakas'.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv