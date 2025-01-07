Punjab School Holidays: Winter Vacation Extended Due to Cold Wave; Classes To Resume On January 8

Punjab School Holiday: Amid a severe cold wave sweeping across North India, the Punjab government has extended winter holidays for all government, aided, recognised, and private schools in the state. Initially scheduled to reopen on January 1, 2025, after the first holiday break from December 24 to 31, schools will now remain closed until January 7. Classes are expected to resume on January 8, although further extensions may be announced depending on the weather.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains shared the decision on social media, stating, “As per the directions of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, due to cold weather, holidays are being observed in all government, aided, recognised, and private schools of Punjab till January 7. All schools will open on January 8.” The move prioritises the safety and well-being of students amid plummeting temperatures across the region.

The cold wave has also prompted similar measures in other parts of North India. Chandigarh has extended school holidays until January 11, while in Haryana, students up to Class 8 will stay home until January 14.

Although schools in Punjab are set to reopen on January 8, the government has indicated that additional extensions could be considered if the cold wave persists. Parents and students are advised to monitor official announcements for any updates to the schedule.