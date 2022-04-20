हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab fire

Punjab: Seven members of family charred to death as hut catches fire in Ludhiana

Officials said they were migrant labourers and were asleep in their hut near the municipal garbage dump yard on Tibba road here.

Representational Image

Ludhiana: Seven members of a family were burnt alive in a fire that broke out in their hut here on Wednesday (April 20, 2022) morning, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Ludhiana, Surinder Singh, said they were migrant labourers and were asleep in their hut near the municipal garbage dump yard on Tibba road here.

SHO of Tibba police station, Ranbir Singh, identified the victims as a couple and their five children. Their names were yet to be ascertained.

The cause of the fire was not yet established, he said.

