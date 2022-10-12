VIDEO: Man performing stunt on moving train dies after hitting pole in Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana: A man lost his life while performing stunts on a running train when his head collided with a pole close to Khanna's Chava Railway station. On Tuesday, a video of the incident became popular on social media, however the incident actually happened on October 6. The deceased man has not yet been identified, said Government Railway Police (GRP). In the 17-second video, the deceased could be seen hanging out from the train near Chava Railway station. According to media reports the incident reportedly took place in Malwa Express train near Samrala.

In the 17 seconds long video, which went viral, a man is seen hanging outside the Malwa express near Samrala over a bridge near Chava Railway station. Meanwhile, an unidentified man was capturing him hanging outside. Meanwhile, the man’s head hit a pole and he fell down and died on the spot.

Playing with life and death. A youth is performing stunt in a fast moving train. He paid with his life for this stunt. #India #CrazyHorror pic.twitter.com/SOecJU8nXG — Dr.GHAZAL (@ghazal67) October 12, 2022

ASI Kulwant Singh of GRP Chawa said that they received information from the station superintendent that a man had died after falling off from the moving Malwa Express near Samrala over a bridge near Chawa Railway station on October 6. They reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The ASI further added that the deceased appeared to be in his early 30s. They suspect that the passenger who was recording the video was known to the deceased, as the man performing the stunt had died, the man who was recording the video has not talked to anyone to avoid action.