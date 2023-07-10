topStoriesenglish2633591
Punjab Shuts Schools Till July 13 Amid Heavy Rainfall Alert

Amid the heavy rainfall alert, the Chandigarh administration has advised public/private offices to consider closing down temporarily. 

New Delhi: Punjab government on Monday declared holidays for schools in the state amid the heavy rainfall alert. The state witnessing incessant rain has announced the closure of all the schools in the state till July 13. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state is very likely to witness in Punjab and Chandigarh from July 10 to July 13, 2023.

Earlier, the Punjab University announced holidays in all affiliated colleges, and the Ludhiana district administration also announced the closure of all schools and other educational institutions on Monday.

Amid the heavy rainfall alert, the Chandigarh administration has advised public/private offices to consider closing down temporarily. Several places in Punjab on Monday witnessed extremely heavy rainfall recording the downpour in cms. Ropar in Rupnagar district recorded 35 cm of rainfall, Rajpura in Patiala recorded 26 cm and Ballowal Saunkri received 20 cm of rainfall on Monday.

Amid the extremely heavy rain alerts, the government has deployed 15 NDRF teams in Punjab, 12 in Uttarakhand and 11 in Himachal Pradesh. Due to the intense rain spell, the Derabassi assembly constituency of Mohali district witnessed waterlogging and a flood-like situation was seen in Derabassi as the areas along the Ghaggar River were flooded.

In Derabassi's Gulmohar City Extension, 12 to 15 feet of water were inundated, after which people living in the buildings were trapped after which the NDRF team reached for the rescue.

