Punjab to repeat its tumultuous past? People fear radicalization of Sikh youth may lead to return of violence, terrorism

Is Punjab going to repeat its tumultuous past, the beginning of which has already been made with voices of ‘Khalsa Raj’, repression of Sikhs under the present regime and prompting Sikhs to break the shackles of ‘slavery’, emanating from lesser known organization Waris Punjab De (WPD), founded by the late actor and activist Deep Sidhu and currently headed by once unfamiliar Amritpal Singh?

The ongoing trend can extrapolate to understand how the ultraconservative religious ideology being propagated in Punjab could lead to the radicalization of Sikh youth as was done during the eighties, which led to domestic extremism.

A large segment of Punjab’s population, especially the businessmen fear that the new wave of radicalization could further lead to terrorism or acts of violence as had happened in the Jalandhar gurdwara where the members of Khalsa Vaheer forcibly took out the chairs and sofa’s out from the Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Model Town, broke them and set them on fire.

Amritpal’s belief that sitting on chairs and sofa’s in attendance of Sri Guru Granth Sahib is a violation of maryada (Sikh code of religious conduct) which means before his ‘dictate’ other Sikh religious leaders didn’t have any knowledge of maryada.

In past, Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of Sikhs had decided to not allow chairs, sofas, and benches for seating in the Gurdwara’s where Sri Guru Granth Sahib is installed as it amounts to disrespect to Guru. But then the Sikh clergy had also objected to the presence of patit (aposate) Sikhs in the Gurdwara managements abroad.

The questions are being asked whether Amritpal will also ‘ban’ the presence of patit Sikhs in the management of foreign Gurdwara’s or their entry into Gurdwaras.

Despite this, the number of sympathizers and supporters of Amritpal is also increasing who not only justify his acts and extend support in creating an ‘affable environment’ for the likes of Amritpal in spreading the radical ideology.

Amritpal’s self-conceived opinions of Sikhs being treated as ‘slaves’ under the present Indian regime and his call of breaking the ‘shackles of thraldom’ while openly favouring the establishment of Khasla Raj is nothing new.

The extreme religious ideology propagated by Amirtpal has increased the Sikh youth's propensity to radicalization which is evident from many youths putting up Amritpal’s pictures as wallpaper on their mobiles.

It is hard to believe that the expressing extreme religious ideology and propagating the same in the group of arms-wielding gunmen who are ready to ‘take on ‘ anyone ‘daring’ to offend ‘Baba Ji’s ideology without any political support establishes an enabling environment for WPD to act across the state without any impunity.

The unabated social media having large public reach has only helped to further the ideology of Amritpal-led WPD and has successfully given birth to a strong and unchecked Sikh identity-based religious movement.

In the recent past, Amritpal had made a ‘surprise’ visit to the headquarter of Damdami Taksal Jatha Bhindran Gurdwara Gurdarshan Parkash, Chowk Mehta, near Amritsar whose present head Harnam Singh Dhamma, considered close to Badal’s, has been ‘quiet’ on the issues.