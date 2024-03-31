Advertisement
Punjab Tween Orders Cake Online On Birthday; Succumbs To Food Poisoning Hours Later

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2024, 03:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Punjab Tween Orders Cake Online On Birthday; Succumbs To Food Poisoning Hours Later

New Delhi: A birthday celebration turned sour in Punjab when a ten-year-old girl in Patiala passed away after her birthday celebration. The girl suspected food poisoning after consuming her birthday cake, as alleged by her family. 

According to relatives, Manvi and her sister fell ill the night of the celebration after consuming the cake, which had been ordered online. Due to suspected food poisoning, the children began vomiting around 3 am, prompting their family to rush them to a nearby hospital, according to Manvi's grandfather. A video depicts the birthday festivities captured the moment when family members fed the cake to the girl. 

Unfortunately, Manvi was pronounced dead by doctors at the hospital, while her younger sister, who vomited, potentially survived, according to family members. An FIR has been lodged following a complaint from Manvi's family. 

The victim's family is demanding Health Department to take action against those responsible for the cake. However, the place identified as the cake's origin by the delivery person denied any involvement. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the cake's source.

