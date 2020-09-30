हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India Gate

Punjab Youth Congress chief, 3 IYC workers arrested in tractor-burning incident near India Gate

A total of 10 people, including six on September 28 (Monday), have been arrested in this connection.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested four persons, including Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) president Birender Singh Dhillon, in connection with the tractor-burning incident near India Gate.

They have been identified as PYC president Birender Singh Dhillon, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national general secretaries Harish Panwar and Abraham Roy Mani and IYC secretary Bunty Shalke.

"Four more persons have been arrested on Tuesday in a case registered at Tilak Marg police station. They have been identified as PYC president Birender Singh Dhillon, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national general secretaries Harish Panwar and Abraham Roy Mani and IYC secretary Bunty," a senior police officer said.

A total of 10 people, including six on September 28 (Monday), have been arrested in this connection. The Congress' youth wing activists had on Monday morning set a tractor ablaze near India Gate, a few hundred metres from the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament, to protest the contentious farm laws.

Six of the PYC activists were arrested on Monday and police had also seized two vehicles in the matter. Police had said that around 20 people carried a tractor on a truck to Rajpath, Man Singh Crossing, unloaded it from the truck and set it on fire.

According to police sources, the Punjab Youth Congress activists entered Lutyens' Delhi along with a Punjab Police car.

