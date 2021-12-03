हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pujnab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala joins Congress ahead of assembly elections

Sidhu Moosewala joined Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala joins Congress ahead of assembly elections

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Friday joined the Congress in the presence of state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The Punjab Congress chief described Moosewala as a youth icon and an "international figure".

"Sidhu Moosewala is joining our family. I welcome him in the Congress fold," he told reporters.

While welcoming the singer in the party fold, Channi said Moosewala became a "big artist with his sheer hard work and won hearts millions of people with his songs"'.

READ | Punjab CM Channi writes to PM Modi seeking complete waiver of farmers' debt

Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, hails from Moosa village in Mansa district and his mother is a village head.

The singer had earlier faced criticism for promoting violence and gun culture in his songs.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PujnabsingerSidhu MoosewalaCharanjit Singh ChanniNavjot Singh Sidhu
Next
Story

Supreme Court permits Delhi govt to continue construction activities of hospitals

Must Watch

PT10M31S

Karnataka CM to discuss measures to tackle Omicron threat