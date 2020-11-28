Punjabi youth who turned off water cannon during farmers protest booked for attempt to murder

New Delhi: A day after the son of a farmers' body leader stole the limelight during the farmers protest, the youth has been booked under charges of attempted murder which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Navdeep, son of local farmer activist Jai Singh of Jalbera village of Ambala district, has been charged with attempt to murder, rioting and violation of COVID-19 rules. He is among those booked with Bharatiya Kisan Union Haryana president Gurnam Singh Charuni.

The case was registered at Parao police station on Thursday.

Navdeep stole the limelight when in a viral video he is braving police lathis to climb and turn off the water cannon tap and jumping back onto a tractor-trolley during the farmers’ protest.

The video went viral on social media and he was termed as the "hero" of the protest.

This incident is said to have taken place near Kurukshetra in Haryana. Navdeep is a graduate and was protesting along with farmers from over 250 villages.

After the day-long confrontation at Delhi-Haryana borders, the Delhi Police on Friday finally allowed thousands of farmers to enter Delhi for a planned protest against the new Central farm laws.

The police made necessary arrangements at Nirankari ground in Burari after giving permission to the protesting farmers to enter Delhi and stage protest at the designated ground.

