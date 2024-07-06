Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Heavy Rainfall May Lash Odisha Districts, IMD Issues Alerts For 2 Days

New Delhi: The stage is all set for the grand annual Rath Yatra, also known as the chariot festival of Lord Jagannath and his siblings which is scheduled to commence on Sunday in the sacred coastal city of Puri. However, the Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in Odisha for the coming two days

The weather department of Bhubaneswar Regional Centre informed that due to a cyclonic circulation over the East-central Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall is expected over the regions of Mayurbhanj, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts on Saturday.

On Sunday, July 7, heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, and Ganjam districts, the IMD bulletin said, PTI reported.

The weather department issued yellow warnings for Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, and Kandhamal districts on Monday, July 8, and in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar districts on Tuesday, July 9.

On President Droupadi Murmu to attend the Puri Rath Yatra, Odisha DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi said, "We are briefing the officers who are deployed for security at Puri for Rath Yatra. All the senior officers are present. We have separate security arrangements for the visit of the President..."

Odisha Police also informed that they will be using groundbreaking AI-powered technology for the upcoming Rath Yatra, marking a historic first in its efforts towards effective traffic and crowd management.

Puri Rath Yatra: Date, Time

Odisha is going to witness the celebration of well-known Hindu events known as Jagannath Rath Yatra which occurs on Dwitiya Tithi, the second day of the Sharad Paksha bright fortnight, which is a fortnight of the Asadh lunar month in Hinduism. This year the Dwitiya Tithi is going to Begin on Sunday, June 7 at 04:26 AM and will end by 04:59 AM on Tuesday, July 8.