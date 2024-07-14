Puri: After more than four decades, the 'Ratna Bhandar' (treasure trove) of the Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri was reopened on Sunday, following the Odisha government's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The Odisha government approved the opening on Saturday after after carrying out the inventorization of valuables, including pieces of jewellery stored there.

The treasury, steeped in history and revered for its collection of invaluable ornaments, jewels, and precious artifacts offered to Lord Jagannath over centuries, was the focal point of the operation.

As the committee prepared to enter the historic treasury of Puri Temple for inventory and structural repairs, two teams of snake catchers were placed on standby due to concerns about potential snake presence.

The Office of the Chief Minister of Odisha, taking to 'X', said, "Jai Jagannath Oh Lord! You are rhythmic. The whole world is oppressed by your desire. You are the heartbeat of the orthodox nation... The four doors of the temple were first opened at your will. Today, after 46 years of your will, the gem was opened with a great purpose...I strongly believe that this great work will be successful..."

ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ



ହେ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ!



ତୁମେ ଲୀଳାମୟ। ତୁମ ଇଚ୍ଛାରେ ଏ ସାରା ସଂସାର ଆତଯାତ ହେଉଛି। ତୁମେ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଜାତିର ହୃତ୍‌ ସ୍ପନ୍ଦନ। ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଜାତିର ଅସ୍ମିତା ଓ ସ୍ବାଭିମାନର ଶ୍ରେଷ୍ଠ ପରିଚୟ।



ତୁମ ଇଚ୍ଛାରେ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଜାତି ଆଜି ତାର ଅସ୍ମିତାର ପରିଚୟକୁ ନେଇ ଆଗକୁ ବଢ଼ିବାକୁ ଉଦ୍ୟମ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଛି। ତୁମ ଇଚ୍ଛାରେ ପ୍ରଥମେ ଶ୍ରୀମନ୍ଦିରର ଚାରି… — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) July 14, 2024

Special boxes were brought to the temple ahead of the reopening. According to Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Arabinda Padhee, authorised representatives from various groups, officials from the ASI, and representatives of Shri Gajapati Maharaj were present. The entire process was video recorded for documentation.

Padhee outlined the three-step SOP for the opening and inventory of the Ratna Bhandar. The first step involved opening the outer Ratna Bhandar, followed by a set of guidelines for the inner Ratna Bhandar, and finally, transferring valuables to a temporary strong room for inventory.

The precise reopening time was set for 1:28 pm on Sunday, as decided by the Inspection Committee Chairman Justice Biswanath Rath in consultation with temple priests. The process is challenging due to the unknown condition of the Ratna Bhandar, last opened in 1985.

Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan stated that the inventory would include a representative from the Reserve Bank of India, and a digital catalogue would be created with photographs, weight, and quality details of the ornaments. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), responsible for maintaining the 12th-century shrine, will undertake repair works in the Ratna Bhandar.