'Purvodaya' Plan Will Harness Full Potential Of Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan

NEW DELHI: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday hailed the government's decision to formulate "Purvodaya", a plan for the development of the eastern region, including his home state, Odisha. "Comprehensive focus on development of human resources, infrastructure and economic opportunities and assistance to Odisha for development of tourism, temples, beaches and craftsmanship, among others, will harness the full potential of resource-rich and naturally-endowed state like Odisha, the Union Education Minister said.

The Sambalpur MP added, "Confident that in the times ahead, eastern India, particularly my beautiful state of Odisha will be the epicentre of prosperity and a key driver of India's future economic growth." Presenting the Union Budget for 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, announced that the government will formulate a plan for the all-round development of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

"I am grateful to PM Modi and Finance Minister for their decision to formulate plan Purvodaya for all-round development of the eastern region of our country, including Odisha under the budget for 'Viksit Bharat'," Pradhan told reporters.