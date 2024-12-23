Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Telugu Actor Allu Arjun Summoned By Cops Tomorrow, Says Report

Amid the row over the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of ‘Pushpa 2' at the Sandhya Theater in Hyderabad, a fresh trouble has emerged for Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. According to media reports, the Hyderabad Police have issued a fresh notice to the actor on Monday in connection with the case. The notice summons Allu Arjun to appear for questioning tomorrow at 11 am in connection with the incident.

On Monday, a Hyderabad court granted bail to six people, who were arrested for allegedly vandalising the residence of the Telugu actor even as the police beefed up security at the actor's house, a day after the incident.

The incident also led to a fierce political slugfest with the BJP joining the BRS in attacking the Congress government, saying some of the attackers belonged to the Kodangal assembly constituency of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Six people, claiming to be members of Osmania University - Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) damaged flower pots and threw tomatoes at Arjun's residence on Sunday evening. They were arrested by police and produced before a local court which granted them bail.