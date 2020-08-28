Put people on 'no fly list' for not wearing masks: DGCA tells airlines

New Delhi: The country’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday asked the airlines to put on a no-fly list those air passengers who are not prepared to wear masks during flight and violate the set COVID-19 pandemic standard operating procedure (SOP).

The aviation watchdog DGCA has asked the airlines, "If passengers are not wearing masks during the flight and violate the set COVID-19 guidelines, then put them on the No-fly list after an airline assessment."

Further, the DGCA gave a clarification on using face masks on board.

"Regarding facemask during air travel. All passengers can remove facemask only for genuine or legitimate reasons, like drinking water and having food. If the cabin crew or flight commander finds that an air passenger does not intentionally wear a face mask and poses a threat to other passengers, such `reckless` air passengers will be put on the no-fly list," a DGCA official said.

The DGCA also rolled out new draft rules for the use of in-flight wifi on portable electronic devices (PEDs) by passengers.

As per the new guidelines, internet services will be provided on the device`s Flight Mode and will be available 10,000 feet above sea level or before arrival or after departure.

Notably, the service would be made available on the condition when portable electronic devices (PED), laptops and phones are used in aeroplane mode.

According to the new draft, airline operators will have to carry out a risk assessment of the portable electronic devices capable of using in-flight Wi-Fi.

The risk assessment should cover the hazards associated with PED in different aircraft zones, during various phases of flight, and during turbulence, among other things.

Moreover, it also allows pilots to control the status of the internet connectivity in-flight and ask the cabin crew to keep an eye over passengers to ensure that they do not violate its requirements.

The DGCA guidelines also stated that electronic devices which are not "intentional transmitter" of radio signals such as portable voice records, electronic entertainment devices, and electric shavers will not be used by any person on board the flight during taxi, take-off, climb out, descent, final approach and landing phases of flight.

On May 25, the Government of India (GoI) had decided to resume flight services partially with restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 after almost three months of lockdown.