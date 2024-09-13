QR Code Battle Heats Up: Hindu, Muslim Groups Clash Digitally Over Waqf Amendment Bill

Amid the ongoing row over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, a group of Muslim Social Workers and Islamic Scholars during the meeting in Delhi expressed their support to the government, emphasising that doubting the government's intentions is not appropriate. However, there is a QR code battle going on between the two factions of the society - Hindu vs Muslim on the Waqf amendment bill.

The government has invited public suggestions on the Waqf Bill and after videos of Muslim community sending their suggestions through QR code went viral, the Hindu organisations have also joined the race. Yesterday, in DNA, we showed you how, in response to the Muslim QR code for the Waqf Bill, a Hindu QR code has now been launched. Today, we’ll update you on the digital battle between these QR codes—how much traction the Muslim QR code is gaining and how the Hindu QR code is performing. Zee News conducted an on-ground reality check to see the current state of affairs. The big question remains: will Hindus lose in this QR code showdown?

The mobilization of Muslim organizations against the Waqf Bill has been so effective that, to date, 16.5 million people have emailed the Joint Parliamentary Committee expressing their opposition to the bill. In just 14 days, millions of Muslims have united to voice their discontent. This opposition isn’t limited to India—fugitive Zakir Naik has also released a video condemning the bill.

As the Muslim campaign gained momentum, some Hindu organizations woke up to the situation and launched their own Hindu QR code in response to the Muslim QR code. These images have been going viral for the past 24 hours, with Hindu groups taking their QR codes into neighbourhoods and streets.

As the countdown for sending feedback to the JPC began, Hindus also started rushing to scan the QR code. The final tally will be revealed later, but for now, it’s a Hindu QR code versus a Muslim QR code. We’ll have to wait and see who emerges victorious in this QR code scanning battle.