Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid-19 at 95

Queen Elizabeth tested positive for Covid-19, said Buckingham Palace on Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid-19 at 95

Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for Covid-19, said Buckingham Palace on Sunday.

The Queen is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, the palace added.

The 95-year-old monarch remains at her Windsor Castle residence and is expected to carry out light duties over the next few days.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," a Buckingham Palace statement said.

The current guidelines for anyone testing positive for coronavirus in England are for them to self-isolate for 10 days, with the option to end the quarantine with two consecutive negative lateral flow tests on days six and seven.

The Queen's son and heir, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla had also tested positive for COVID earlier this month.

Queen Elizabeth IIBuckingham Palace
