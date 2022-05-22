Qutub Minar complex row: Govt denies excavation reports

New Delhi: Union Culture Minister GK Reddy on Sunday (May 22) debunked all the rumors about the excavation by the Archaeological Survey of India at the Qutub Minar complex. Talking to ANI Reddy said, "No such decision has been taken." Union Minister's statement comes after an appeal was filed regarding the restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples in the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli.

According to ANI report, the suit, filed on behalf of Jain deity Tirthankar Lord Rishabh Dev and Hindu deity Lord Vishnu (through their next of friends), seeks restoration of the alleged temple complex, comprising as many as 27 temples.

"The suit was filed to preserve and protect the religious and cultural heritage of India and to exercise the right to religion guaranteed by Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution of India by restoring 27 Hindu and Jain temples with respective deities which were dismantled, desecrated and damaged under the command and orders of Qutub-Din-Aibak, a commander of invader Mohammad Ghori, who established slave dynasty and raised some construction at the same very place of temples naming it as, Quwwat-Ul-Islam Mosque," the suit said, as per ANI.

The suit claimed that according to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) 27 Hindu and Jain temples were demolished and Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque was raised inside the complex reusing the materials and sought to "restore" the demolished temples.

The suit sought to declare that Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesh, Lord Sun, Goddess Gauri, Lord Hanuman, Jain deity Tirthankar Lord Rishab Dev have the right to be "restored" within the temple complex at the site of Quwwatul Mosque Complex, Mehrauli, south-west Delhi "after rebuilding it with the same honour and dignity".

However, on Tuesday (May 17) the Saket Court adjourned the hearing for May 24.

