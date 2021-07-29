हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
republic day violence

R-day violence: Court grants anticipatory bail to gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana

On January 26, protesting farmers clashed with police during the tractor rally against three farm laws and stormed into the Red Fort.

R-day violence: Court grants anticipatory bail to gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana
PTI Photo

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana in a case related to his alleged involvement in the violence that ensued at the Red Fort here on Republic Day.

Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau granted pre-arrest bail to Sidhana.

Advocate Jasdeep Dhillon, representing the accused, said that he had joined the probe and fully cooperated with the investigating agency.

Earlier, Public Prosecutor Pankaj Bhatia, representing the police, told the court that Sidhana had invited the protesters to the Red Fort and is one of the main conspirators in the case.
Sidhana, however, denied any involvement in the Republic Day violence.

On January 26, protesting farmers clashed with police during the tractor rally against three farm laws and stormed into the Red Fort, hoisting religious flags on its domes and injuring scores of policemen.

