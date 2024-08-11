R G Kar Doctor Death Case: Rape-Murder Accused Married Four Times, 3 Wives Left

New Delhi: In a disheartening incident that took place in Kolkata, the junior doctor was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday. The incident has triggered widespread outrage within the medical fraternity. The prime accused name Sanjay Roy arrested for the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor.

The prime accused had been married four times, while three of his previous wives left him due to his abusive behaviour, India Today reported.

Meanwhile, the mother of the accused, Malti Roy, said that she could not believe anything like that.

"My mind will never say that he has done anything...I do not believe anything like that, " said Malti Roy, ANI reported.

Reacting to the incident, Sourav Ganguly said that there is a need to strengthen CCTV cameras and security arrangements everywhere.

"This is an unfortunate and heinous incident, strict action needs to be taken on this. This is not right at all. There is a need for more monitoring of women's safety. This can happen anywhere, so to prevent this from happening, there is a need to strengthen CCTV cameras and security arrangements not only in hospitals but everywhere," Ganguly said.

However, a scuffle broke out when outsiders attempted to join the protestors rallying against the murder of the medical student in Kolkata, resulting in injuries to two police personnel.

"When the students were peacefully protesting, some people came from outside and joined the protest. The students did not want them to join the protest and a scuffle broke out. The police then intervened and did not resort to lathi charge. Two police personnel also got injured while controlling the situation. We are seeing what legal action can be taken," Abhishek Gupta, DCP North, said.