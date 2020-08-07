Rabindranath Tagore 79th death anniversary: India pays tribute to the Nobel laureate; read some of his great thoughts

One of the greatest man born on in India was the renowned poet and freedom fighter Rabindranath Tagore. Called as 'Gurudev' Tagore's thoughts and ideas motivate people and keep their love for the country alive even now. Today (August 7), marks the 79th death anniversary of legendary Rabindranath Tagore. He had passed away this very day in the year 1941.

Known for some of his masterpieces like 'Gitanjali', 'Ghare-Baire' and many more Tagore had made major cultural contributions in the field of art and literature. He is also known as the 'Bard of Bengal'.

Tagore is the writer of India's national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana', as well as 'Amar Shonar Bangla', which is the national anthem sung in Bangladesh.

The noble laureate words gave strength to Indians and build faith among people. He wrote on every aspect be it love for the nation, or the daily happenings or about nature. Read some of his thoughts and sayings here:

- Trees are the earth's endless effort to speak to the listening heaven: Rabindranath Tagore

- Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark: Rabindranath Tagore

- I slept and dreamt that life was a joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy: Rabindranath Tagore

- What is Art? It is the response of man's creative soul to the call of the Real: Rabindranath Tagore

- I have become my own version of an optimist. If I can't make it through one door, I'll go through another door - or I'll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present: Rabindranath Tagore

-Love does not claim possession but gives freedom: Rabindranath Tagore

Rabindranath Tagore's great work made him the first-ever non - European to have won the Nobel Prize for literature in 1913. He was to be knighted by the British Empire as well, however, he had renounced that title after the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre which had taken place in 1919.