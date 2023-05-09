Rabindranath Tagore Birth Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Pay Tribute To India’s First Nobel Laureate

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his birthday on Tuesday, saying he made an indelible influence in many fields. He said, "On the occasion of his Jayanti, my tributes to Gurudev Tagore. From art to music and from education to literature, he has left an indelible mark across several areas. We reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision for a prosperous, progressive, and enlightened India."

Tagore is the first Asian Nobel laureate, as well as a poet, playwright, composer, philosopher, painter, and reformer. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to India's first Nobel Laureate. He also tweeted, "Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's soulful literature remains an ethereal voice that will continue to inspire generations with his benevolence. Leaving for West Bengal to attend his birth anniversary celebration tomorrow.