New Delhi: One of the most revered figures in Indian history Rabindranath Tagore died on Aug 7, 1941. He played a pivotal role in advancing literature, poetry and art in the country and his works of art carry on his legacy. Tagore also amplified the Indian Independence struggle during the colonial rule in many ways. He is known for his experimental ways and moving away from the norm. For instance, he founded a school in Shantiniketan where he encouraged learning among nature unlike traditional schools where learning may be in closed classrooms.

To honour his memory, take a look at some interesting and lesser-known facts about Rabindranath Tagore:

1. He was the first non-European to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913. However, his prize was stolen from the safety vault of Visva-Bharati University in 2004. Later, the Swedish Academy decided to present two replicas of Tagore's Nobel Prize to him, one made of gold and the other made of bronze.

2. He was believed to be interested in literature and poetry since a young age. In fact, he began jotting down poetry at the age of 8. Along with that, he also tried his hand at composing art works.

3. Tagore's father wanted him to study in England. However, he left his studies halfway in England and came back to India.

4. He married Mrinalini Devi in 1883. She was just 10 years old when they tied the knot.

5. With the money that Tagore received with his Nobel Prize, he founded a educational space in Shantiniketan called Visva-Bharati university in 1918. It was an alternative learning space from typical classroom schooling where students could learn amid nature.

6. Rabindranath Tagore was Knighted by King George V in 1915. However, Tagore gave it up after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919.