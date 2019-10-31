close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ladakh

Radha Krishna Mathur takes oath as first Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh

Radha Krishna Mathur, a 1977 batch IAS officer of the Tripura cadre, had retired as the Chief Information Commissioner in November 2018 after serving as Defence Secretary from 2013 to 2015. He was also the Chief Secretary of Tripura.

Radha Krishna Mathur takes oath as first Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

New Delhi: Former IAS officer Radha Krishna Mathur on Thursday took oath as the first Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh, which came into existence after bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The oath was administered by J&K High Court's Chief Justice Gita Mittal in Leh. 

RK Mathur's appointment was made earlier but he was sworn-in as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh on Thursday as the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 came into effect today. 

Mathur, a 1977 batch IAS officer of the Tripura cadre, had retired as the Chief Information Commissioner in November 2018 after serving as Defence Secretary from 2013 to 2015. He was also the Chief Secretary of Tripura.

Neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Home Minister Amit Shah were present at the oath-taking ceremony. PM Modi is in Gujrat at the Statue of Unity to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel while Shah is in Delhi to flag off a 'Run for Unity' event.

Meanwhile, Girish Chandra Murmu will also take oath as the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir later on Thursday. 

Murmu, 59, a 1985 batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, is seen as a close aide of Prime Minister Modi, having been his Principal Secretary when Modi was Gujarat Chief Minister.

Satya Pal Mailk, 73, the outgoing Governor of J&K has been moved as the Governor of Goa.

Live TV

As the transformation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories take place, the IAS, IPS and other central service officers of J&K cadre will continue to serve in the two new Union Territories.

According to the J&K Reorganisation Act, the Lt Governors will decide about the provisional strength, composition and allocation of officers after the Union Territories are notified.

The Act says the state government employees will be able to seek option to serve in either of the two Union Territories and this transfer will be determined by the Lt Governor.

(With IANS inputs)

Tags:
LadakhRadha Krishna MathurLieutenant Governor Radha Krishna MathurLieutenant Governor of Ladakh
Next
Story

New dawn in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh; India now has 28 states, 9 Union Territories

Must Watch

PT13M59S

Morning Breaking: Watch top news stories of the day, 31st October 2019