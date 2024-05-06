Radhika Khera Claims Congress Leaders Ignored Her Requests, Refused To Meet Her

Congress leader Radhika Khera today continued her attack on the party over the alleged unfair treatment meted out to her. Khera, who earlier claimed that she was humiliated within the party for visiting Ram Temple in Ayodhya, today allged that senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra refused to meet her and listen to her plight.

Narrating her ordeal, Khera claimed that she met media chairman of Chhattisgarh Congress- Sushil Anand Shukha, but he started misbehaving with her and abusing her. "I screamed a lot. I also shouted and told people to go down and call the General Secretary but no one moved. Then, when I took out my phone and said that I am recording you, Sushil Anand Shukla made a gesture and 2 more people in that room closed the door from inside. The room remained locked for about a minute and I was abused. All three men got up and came towards me. I kept screaming but no one tried to open the door," she alleged.

Khera further said that she pushed the door very hard and opened it and went to the room of the State General Secretary. "But he kept sitting with his shoes off. No one stood up, no one called that man, no one asked what happened?" she alleged.

"I have asking for time for 3 years from Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra but none of them met me. I was always sent from one office to the other. Even during the Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi did not meet anyone. He used to come and wave at people for 5 minutes and went back to his trailer. His Nyay Yatra was for namesake, I think he just wants to become a travel vlogger and he was doing travel vlogging there...I tried to meet her (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) but she does not meet anyone. She says 'Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon, but 'Ladki ho toh pitogi', is the slogan of Congress..." said Khera.

Rakhika Khera claimed that she even called Sachin Pilot but he refused to talk. "The first thing I did was that I called Sachin Pilot but he did not speak to me, his PA told me that Sachin Pilot was busy. His PA had a conversation with someone there and then he told me not to speak anything about the incident, not to open my mouth. After this, I called Bhupesh Baghel, Pawan Khera, and Jairam Ramesh but none of them responded...Later Bhupesh Baghel called me back and I told him that I wanted to leave politics but he asked me to leave Chhattisgarh and then I understood how all of this was just a conspiracy," claimed Khera.