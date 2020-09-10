Rafale fighter jets induction big and stern message to those eyeing India’s sovereignty, says Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (September 10) said that the formal induction of five Rafale fighter jets in Indian Air Force is a stern message to those who are eyeing the sovereignty of India.

Rajnath's message comes at a time when the border tension between India and China are at its peak with both sides depsloying thousands of troops along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

Speaking at Rafale induction ceremony, which was held at Ambala Air Base and was attended by French Defence Minister Florence Parly, Rajnath Singh said, “Rafale induction is a big and stern message for the entire world, especially to those eyeing our sovereignty. This induction is important considering the kind of atmosphere at our borders or should I say the kind of atmosphere created at our borders.”

Rajnath added that the the Rafale deal is a game changer for India's national security. “Induction of the Rafale jets is an example of India's commitment to border security and ensuring territorial integrity. We have to prepare ourselves with the changing times and national security is a major priority for PM Modi,” he noted.

The Union Defence Minister asserted that India's is not responsible for safeguarding only its territorial boundary but the government is committed to maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific, Indian Ocean Region too.

“Induction of Rafale into IAF is a historic moment. I congratulate the armed forces and people of country on this occasion. Induction of Rafale into IAF reflects deep ties between India and France and we are successful in creating future-oriented ties,” said Rajnath Singh.

Earlier, five high-profile Rafale fighter aircraft were formally inducted into the IAF's famous 17 Squadron, the 'Golden Arrows'. The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets landed at the Ambala Air Force base around 3.14 PM on July 29, 2020, amid a ceremonial welcome and unprecedented security. The fleet of five jets comprises three single-seater and two twin-seater aircraft.

Nearly four years ago, India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to purchase 36 Rafale jets under a Rs 59,000-crore deal to boost the IAF's combat capabilities. The aircraft is capable of carrying a range of potent weapons. European missile maker MBDA's Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile and Scalp cruise missile will be the mainstay of the weapons package of the Rafale jets.