Raghav Chadha launches ‘Mission Sahara’ to help transgender community during COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi: Raghav Chadha, Rajinder Nagar MLA, flagged off ‘Mission Sahara’, an initiative to help and assist the transgender community in his constituency. The mission began after Chadha was approached by the area District Magistrate along with a non-profit organization namely Community Empowerment Trust, to help the transgender community which has witnessed tough times in the pandemic.

Chadha deployed different teams of volunteers to identify and prepare the ration kits for about 100 transgender people, who have been unable to access ration kits via the already existing Free Ration Distribution Scheme of the Kejriwal government.

The formed teams will further help this community by completing their KYC and other documentation required in order to come under the ambit of the Government’s Ration Distribution Scheme. It becomes even more important to come for their assistance in these tough times of the pandemic.

Mission Sahara -- Rajinder Nagar’s unique initiative

‘Mission Sahara’ is the latest initiative of the Rajinder Nagar MLA, who has been deeply invested in several development works in his constituency. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that threw the entire country out of gear, Shri Chadha has not let any work be stalled in Rajinder Nagar.

Right from distributing ration kits in schools, to warm blankets during the bitter cold that had enveloped Delhi earlier this year, Shri Chadha has been at the forefront of each initiative, fulfilling each of his responsibilities as the MLA of Rajinder Nagar.

Chadha said, “Through ‘Mission Sahara’, we aim to spread some help to those who are in absolute need of it. For many people, each day, each night is a battle for survival. Offering free ration kits is a tiny step to alleviate their struggle.”

He further said, “The right to life is enshrined in our Constitution. Access to food is a part of this very right to life. As the elected representative of Rajinder Nagar, I will do everything within my power to ensure people in my constituency don’t have to run from pillar to post.”

Chadha also said, “‘Mission Sahara’ is our way of ensuring that nobody has to struggle for basic survival and it’s my duty to ensure that nobody in Rajinder Nagar is forced to sleep hungry. We will continue with ‘Mission Sahara’ across Rajinder Nagar until the after effects of the pandemic gets improved” and we reach some form of semblancy.”

