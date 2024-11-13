'Rahul Aircraft', 'Shehzada' Jibes Fly As PM Modi, Amit Shah Lead BJP Poll Campaign In Maharashtra, Jharkhand

Assembly Election 2024: With the assembly elections for Maharashtra and Jharkhand nearing its end, the BJP and Congress have sharpened attacks on each-other. While Congress has accused the BJP of divisive politics, the saffron party leaders said that Rahul Gandhi's relaunch would fail again. Addressing a rally in Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Ait Shah said that the plane named ‘Rahul Baba', which has already crashed 20 times, is bound to crash again on November 20.

“Sonia ji tried to land the plane named Rahul Baba 20 times and 20 times the plane crashed. Now again, an attempt is being made to land the plane for the 21st time in Maharashtra. Sonia ji, your 'Rahul plane' will crash for the 21st time,” Shah said.

Hitting out at the Congress over Article 370, Shah said, “Rahul Baba's party Congress and his colleagues have passed a resolution in Kashmir to bring back Article 370. Rahul Baba, listen carefully, not only you but even if your fourth generation comes, it cannot bring back Article 370.”

Addressing a rally in Jharkhand for the phase-2 voting, PM Narendra Modi targeted the Congress leader over the reservation issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the 'shehzada' of conspiring to scrap reservations for people belonging to SC, ST and OBC communities. Modi alleged that the ruling JMM-led coalition "helped infiltrators become permanent citizens" of the state.

"The Congress has dangerous intentions. The Congress' 'shehzada' is conspiring to scrap reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs. The prince's father had declared reservation as slavery, bonded labour but he was later defeated in elections. His father had issued advertisements to remove reservations... We will thwart any such conspiracy," said Modi.

The voting for the remaining 38 seats in Jharkhand and 288 legislative assembly seats for Maharashtra will take place on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.