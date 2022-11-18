‘Rahul baba hai 'kharpatwar', Kejriwal 'Babul', but Narendra Modi is…’: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan campaigns for BJP in Gujarat

Bhujpura: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a shrub that will destroy the entire crop while AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a Babul tree which will only give thorns. Urging voters in Gujarat to vote for their time-tested party - BJP- in the upcoming assembly elections, the MP Chief Minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described him as a ‘Kalpvriksha,’ which fulfils everyone’s desires.

“Narendra Modi is a 'kalpavriksha', you'll get whatever you want. Kejriwal is a babul tree, you'll get only thorns. Rahul Gandhi is a shrub that will destroy the crops," MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. The popular BJP leader further told the gathering in Gujarat’s Bhujpura that “Congress and AAP will erase contentment and peace from the entire country.”

Madhya Pradesh CM is in Gujarat to campaign for his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming assembly elections. His cabinet colleagues Narottam Mishra, Vishwas Sarang, Arvind Bhadoria and Inder Singh Parmar have already been campaigning for the ruling BJP in Gujarat, where polls for the 182-member Assembly will be held in two phases - in 89 seats on December 1 and in 93 seats on December 5.

Chouhan, who is among the BJP's 40 star campaigners, will also address election meetings in Mandvi and Abdasa Assembly segments of Gujarat's Kutch district on Friday, a spokesperson from the chief minister's office said.

The CM will also campaign in Bhavnagar and Morbi as per the schedule, he said. Notably, a bridge collapse in Morbi had last month claimed 135 lives. Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, who is in Gujarat, claimed the BJP will win more than 150 seats in the western state.

"The BJP will sweep the Gujarat polls due to the massive popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party will create history in these upcoming elections," he added.