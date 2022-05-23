Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday (May 23) met the Kashmiri Pandits protestors, who are staging an agitation against the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat who was a Chadoora Tehsil Office employee. Rahul Bhat was shot dead by terrorists on May 12 in his office and ever since then the pandit diaspora has been protesting for a safe space and the governor assured them that he will look into their grievances, ANI reported. However, the protesters haven’t called off the agitation yet and said that the talks between them and the government will continue. The Kashmiri Pandit protesters are demanding relocation to a safe place outside Kashmir.

“The talks will continue. Demand relocation to safe places outside the Kashmir valley, will not join duty until the demand is met. Protest will continue,” one of the Kashmiri Pandit Employees said after meeting LG Manoj Sinha.

The talks will continue. Demand relocation to safe places outside the Kashmir valley, will not join duty until the demand is met. Protest will continue: Kashmiri Pandit Employees said after meeting LG Manoj Sinha pic.twitter.com/RwajC2boYL — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

J&K | LG Manoj Sinha visited Sheikhpura, Budgam. He met Rahul Bhat's colleagues and protesting Kashmiri Pandit employees of PM relief package and offered his condolences. LG assured justice and swift resolution of their grievances: Raj Bhavan pic.twitter.com/50SdkuhZhi — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

"LG Manoj Sinha visited Sheikhpura, Budgam. He met Rahul Bhat's colleagues and protesting Kashmiri Pandit employees of the PM relief package and offered his condolences. LG assured justice and swift resolution of their grievances,' Raj Bhavan released a statement.

Kashmiri Pandits shave their heads off

Kashmiri Pandits held a unique agitation on Saturday against the killing of government employee Rahul Bhat, where dozens of the members shaved their heads in protest against the government for “failing” to protect the migrant KPs in the Valley.

The minority community members shaved their heads in Mattan Anantnag Temple today, and a protest rally was taken out demanding the relocation of all migrant Kashmiri Pandits, who got jobs under the prime minister's package, to safer places.

On May 12, Rahul Bhat was killed by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Chadoora of Budgam district of Central Kashmir.

During the march, Kashmiri Pandit protesters offered prayers and immersed flowers on the banks of river Jhelum (called Vitasta Mata by Kashmiri Pandits) near Lal Mandi in memory of Rahul Bhat on the tenth day of his death

(With agency inputs)