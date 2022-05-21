Srinagar: Kashmiri Pandits held a unique agitation on Saturday (May 21) against the killing of government employee Rahul Bhat, where dozens of the members shaved their heads in protest against the government for “failing” to protect the migrant KPs in the Valley. The minority community members shaved their heads in Mattan Anantnag Temple today, and a protest rally was taken out demanding the relocation of all migrant Kashmiri Pandits, who got jobs under the prime minister's package, to safer places. On May 12, Rahul Bhat was killed by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Chadoora of Budgam district of Central Kashmir.

Several hundred KP members gathered in Srinagar's Rajbagh area and raised anti-Jammu and Kashmir administration and anti-BJP slogans, demanding justice.

During the march, Kashmiri Pandit protesters offered prayers and immersed flowers on the banks of river Jhelum (called Vitasta Mata by Kashmiri Pandits) near Lal Mandi in memory of Rahul Bhat on the tenth day of his death.

A protester Ashwani said, “Today we performed a special puja to pay homage to martyr Rahul on the 10th day of his killing. The LG tells us to be patient but perhaps he wants that one Rahul has gone and he will keep giving assurances till another ten will go.” He said that policemen are with us here guarding our protest rally, adding that if the atmosphere was really peaceful then they would not have been needed. The government makes “hollow claims”, he alleged.

Another protestor Amit said that their demands are that they should be posted outside the Valley at safer places and that the unconstitutional bond which has been taken by them at the time of their appointment should be canceled.

After this, the march reached the historic Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk where the protesters staged a sit-in protest and raised slogans.

After this, the KP protestors reached the BJP headquarters in Jawahar Nagar, where they raised anti-BJP slogans and staged a sit-in protest for 30 minutes. Reema a protestor said, "We had a lot of hopes from this government as they had promised a lot to our community. I love my motherland and don't want to leave this place but we have no assurance, we don't know who among us will be the next target, we are frightened and want to leave this place."

The protesters said the demonstrations will continue across the valley till their demands are met. It is pertaining to mention that till now the government has failed to pacify the Kashmiri Pandit community. All top civil and police officials have held many meetings with the community members but the protestors are adamant about their demands.