New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday (May 15) ordered an inquiry into the use of force against the agitating Kashmiri Pandits employees who were protesting against the recent killing of KP government employee Rahul Bhat. Bhat’s murder triggered protests in several areas of the union territory and protests were held against the “failure” of the administration to ensure the security of the KP employees. The J&K police used batons and tear smoke shells to check the protest at Sheikhpora in Budgam on Friday. LG Sinha who announced a special investigative team (SIT) probe into Bhat's killing earlier, said today that the team will also investigate the use of force against the protestors. “Bhat's murder was a targeted killing and an attempt has been made to create an atmosphere of fear and terror. He was a very good employee. We have constituted a SIT over the issue. The SHO has been attached. The SIT will investigate all the angles,” PTI quoted the LG as saying.

“The force which was used will also be investigated. In one week's time, their posting will be done in safe and secure places. They have some other grievances and those will also be looked into. We understand their pain and difficulties,” the LG added, saying he has directed the administration not to use force.

LG Sinha also assured that the security would be tightened in the residential areas of the Kashmiri Pandit government employees in the Valley.

Rahul Bhat, who belonged to the Kashmir Pandit community, was shot dead by two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists at his office in Chadoora area of Budgam district in central Kashmir on Thursday.

The protests against Bhat’s killing continued on Saturday at the Sheikhpora transit camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam. The protesting Kashmiri Pandit employees demanded their relocation to safer places outside the Kashmir Valley in the wake of a spike in the attacks on the minority community members. The protesters also claimed that the security forces personnel prevented them from holding a protest march.

(With agency inputs)