Uddhav Thackeray

'Rahul Bhatt was killed... Read Hanuman Chalisa there?': Uddhav Thackeray's BIG ATTACK at BJP, MNS

ShivSampark Abhiyan: Uddhav Thackeray further accused BJP of only being concerned about their political gains that they can "even give the party ticket to Dawood Ibrahim."

Maharashtra Chief Minister today launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena over the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhatt in Kashmir's Budgam. "Rahul Bhat was killed by terrorists at Tehsil's office in Jammu and Kashmir, now what will you (BJP) do? Will you read Hanuman Chalisa there?" Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray said while addressing a massive gathering in Mumbai. Uddhav Thackeray further accused BJP of only being concerned about their political gains that they can "even give the party ticket to Dawood Ibrahim."

"The situation is very dangerous in the country. Whom we voted to power and trusted are backstabbing us. During the pandemic, the best work was done by Maharashtra," Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray said. "I'm warning you, if you will use central agencies to register false cases & trouble my people then we will not keep quiet, a befitting reply will be given, and none of you will be spared," the Maharashtra Chief Minister said.

