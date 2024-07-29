Rahul Gandhi And Rajnath Singh Clash In Lok Sabha Over Agnipath Scheme

A fierce debate erupted in the Lok Sabha today between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Rajnath Singh, centered around the controversial Agnipath scheme. Singh accused Gandhi of spreading misinformation and misleading the public, which escalated the discussion in the House.

Rahul Gandhi's Criticism

During his speech on the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Rahul Gandhi criticized the Agnipath scheme for allegedly stripping soldiers and their families of financial security and respect due to the absence of a pension. He argued that the scheme reflects the government's "anti-youth and anti-farmer" stance.

In response, Rajnath Singh refuted Gandhi's claims, asserting that the Opposition leader was perpetuating misconceptions about the Budget, which Sitharaman would address in her forthcoming speech. Singh accused Gandhi of misleading the public regarding Agnipath, leading to a contentious exchange.

Gandhi highlighted the case of an Agniveer who lost his life in a landmine blast but was not recognized as a martyr by the government. He criticized the scheme for treating Agniveers as expendable, without pension or compensation for their families. This statement provoked strong reactions from BJP members.

Rajnath Singh countered Gandhi's claims, stating that families of Agniveers who die in the line of duty receive financial assistance of Rs. 1 crore. He emphasized that Gandhi should not mislead the House with incorrect information.

What Is Agnipath Scheme?

The Agnipath scheme was launched in 2022 which aims to recruit personnel for short-term service in the armed forces, thereby reducing the age profile of candidates. Known as Agniveers, these recruits do not qualify for regular benefits such as pensions for their families in case of death during service.